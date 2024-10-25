"Ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia are matter of concern for both of us": PM Modi in joint presser with German Chancellor Scholz

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House in New Delhi and said that the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of concern for both India and Germany and India is ready to make every possible contribution for restoration of peace.

In a joint presser with German Chancellor Scholz, PM Modi said, "The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of concern for both of us. India has always believed that problems cannot be solved by war and India is ready to make every possible contribution for the restoration of peace."

PM Modi also said that India's youth power is contributing to Germany's prosperity and growth. "...India's youth power is contributing to Germany's prosperity and growth. We welcome Germany's Skilled Labour Strategies for India... In our (India and Germany) partnership, there is clarity and its future is bright.. I congratulate Chancellor Scholz for this belief in the capacity and capability of Indian talent," said PM Modi.

Futher, he stressed that both countries are unanimous on ensuring freedom of navigation and the rule of law under international laws in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We both agree to freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region under international laws. We both agree to the fact that global forums established in the 20th century aren't able to face the challenges of the 21st century. Reform is needed in all multilateral institutions including the United Nations Security Council. India and Germany will continue to actively cooperate in these areas," said PM Modi.

PM Modi once again reiterated that reforms are needed in multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council.

"We also agree that the global forums created in the twentieth century are not capable of dealing with the challenges of the twenty-first century," PM Modi, reaffirming the need for UN reforms and bidding for India's inclusion as a permanent member.

India and Germany will continue to actively cooperate in this direction, the prime minister said.

Talking about India and Germany, two major countries, he said people-to-people connection is an important pillar of the relations.

"Today we have decided to work together in skilling and vocational education. An agreement has also been signed between IIT Chennai and Dresden University so that our students can avail the benefit of dual degree," said the prime minister.

The German Chancellor is in India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC), a biannual meeting involving ministers from both countries.

Scholz early this morning met Prime Minister Modi at his official residence in the national capital. Scholz also held key bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I heartily welcome Chancellor Scholz and his delegation to India. I am happy that we have got the opportunity to welcome you to India for the third time in the last 2 years...The first IGC meeting of my third term has just concluded. We are just coming from the CEO Forum meeting. At the same time, the German Navy ship is making a port call in Goa and the sports world is also not behind. Friendly matches are also being played between our hockey teams. Friends, under the leadership of Chancellor Scholz, our partnership has got a new momentum and direction. I congratulate Chancellor Scholz for Germany's Focus on India Strategy. It has a blueprint to modernize and elevate the partnership between the two largest democracies of the world in a comprehensive manner. A consensus has also been reached on Whole of Government initiatives in critical and emerging technology, skills, development and innovation. This will strengthen and secure cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and clean energy," said PM Modi.

This marks Scholz's third visit to India since he became Chancellor in 2021. In the year 2023, he visited India twice - for a bilateral state visit in February and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September.

