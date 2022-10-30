"Only choice will be between chaos and army rule..." Report claims martial law in Pakistan in 6 months

Pakistan is heading for martial law in six months or so, claims a report analysing the current economic and political chaos in the country.

Author Justice Katju in an article for Pakistan's newsweekly The Friday Times expressed fear that Pakistan will be under martial law in six months. The author, a Pakistan watcher, has laid out certain facts to support his argument.

First, speaking about the political developments in Pakistan, he pointed out that the then-Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, who won the 2018 elections on the platform of integrity, transparency and accountability, witnessed economic turmoil during his tenure.

However, Imran Khan's tenure, due to the no-confidence motion, lasted till April 2022. This came against the backdrop of skyrocketing inflation. People were facing the brunt of high commodity prices. Basic amenities like vegetables among others saw a price hike.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which was an alliance of the PPP, the PMLN, and some other parties on the back of the economic chaos ousted Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaaf party by a vote of no confidence, reported The Friday Times.

The PDM then came to power. However, the situation does not seem to be improving so far as the current ruling coalition is facing the same economic challenge. To make matters worse, Pakistan floods happened which incurred a huge loss of lives and livestock.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been going around with a begging bowl to various countries asking for money. The author analysed that the general support of the public lies with Imran Khan. It is also evident from the recent by-elections to Parliament.

Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) won six of the eight seats but the PDM won only two.

In general, the author wrote, Imran Khan is being perceived as an honest man while the leaders of the other parties are perceived as being massively corrupt. Meanwhile, Imran Khan will not remain idle as he is a fighter and has been holding huge rallies in several towns, the media portal said.

To protest against th coalition, Imran Khan on Friday, kicked off the Haqiqi Azadi long march from Lahore's Liberty Chowk to Islamabad.

In all of this, the Pakistanis are becoming increasingly restive, as the economic crisis worsens and consequently chaotic conditions will increase. The article said that clashes between the public and the security forces in inevitable and will result in violence and deaths.

Noting that a situation sometimes will arise when the only choice is between chaos and army rule, and historical experience shows that in this situation the army steps in. Speaking on martial law while concluding th article, the author said that this will not happen soon, but it is bound to happen in six months or so.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor