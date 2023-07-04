Ooty provided perfect canvas for Ishwak Singh-starrer 'Adhura'

Mumbai, July 4 The upcoming horror streaming series 'Adhura', which stars Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, Poojan Chabra and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles, found a perfect canvas in the southern town of Ooty.

In their pursuit to create the perfect atmosphere to tell the eerie story, directors Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee scouted for locations and eventually concluded their search in hill station.

Speaking about their location-hunting experiences, director Gauravv Chawla said, "Ooty has truly been a revelation for us as directors. Its historical charm and captivating architecture, provided us with the perfect canvas to bring Adhura to life. The atmospheric surroundings and the play of light and shadow added an extra layer of terror, ensuring that viewers would be enthralled and captivated by the eerie allure of the series."

The show tells the story revolving around a prestigious boarding school in Ooty, set in two timelines - 2022 and 2007.

A guilt-ridden alumnus Adhiraj (played by Ishwak Singh) and a troubled student Vedant (Shrenik Arora) find an unusual connection in secrets, disappearances, and eerie occurrences. As the truth unravels, the batch of 2007 is forced to confront their inner demons, forever changing the lives of those involved.

Director Ananya Bannerji said, "We found a real school and its weathered exteriors, dimly-lit hallways, and shadow-drenched corners created an atmosphere that sent shivers down our spines. It was as if the location itself whispered chilling tales of the past, setting the stage for a truly immersive and terrifying experience."

Produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, the series will release on July 7 on Prime Video.

