"Op Sindoor reflects a significant shift in India's counterterrorism doctrine," says Defence Analyst

Washington DC [US], July 11 : The response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack reflects a significant shift in India's counterterrorism doctrine, said Defence Analyst John Spencer, as the country now reacts swiftly and clearly, not to escalate tension but to prevent future violence and reestablish deterrence.

Spencer also said that India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack in the form of Operation Sindoor displayed its military precision, and the leaders' unity in the same.

https://x.com/SpencerGuard/status/1943481980307288317

"India's response combined military precision with strategic messaging. It launched Operation Sindoor, targeting the infrastructure behind the attack, including cross-border training camps and staging areas used by Pakistan-based militant groups. Just as importantly, Indian leaders framed the attack within a larger pattern. They emphasized that terrorism would no longer be treated as isolated acts, and that those who support or enable such violence would also be held accountable," he said.

"This reflects a significant shift in India's counterterrorism doctrine. For years, India endured major attacks without a consistent policy of deterrence. That began to change after the Uri and Pulwama attacks. India now responds swiftly and clearly, not to escalate tension but to prevent future violence and reestablish deterrence," he added.

He said that India has faced similar attacks- high-profile violence, targeting civilians or military targets.

"For more than twenty years, India has faced repeated assaults by Pakistan-based militant groups. These attacks are not random. They are often timed and targeted to provoke a crisis, halt economic progress, and inflame religious tensions. Major incidents include the 2001 attack on India's Parliament, the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed over 170 people in hotels and train stations, the 2016 assault on an army base in Uri near the Kashmir border, and the 2019 suicide bombing of Indian paramilitary forces in Pulwama," he said.

Spencer opined that the Pahalgam terror attack was aimed at disturbing regional peace, especially since Kashmir was developing, and also to create division between religions.

"The strike intended to achieve three things: fracture social peace, disrupt economic progress, and provoke a broader crisis. It was the latest act in a long campaign of Pakistan-based militancy aimed at destabilizing Kashmir, especially as the region has gained strength through development," he said.

"Reports indicate they tried to separate civilians by religion before opening fire, aiming not just to kill but to reignite sectarian tensions. They struck during peak tourist season to maximize fear and damage the perception of peace. And they sought global attention, hoping to force Kashmir back into headlines as a place defined by conflict," he added.

Spencer said that the developing region, which saw a footfall of over 23 million tourists, was a threat to extremist groups, which thrive on the narrative of an instabilised Kashmir.

"Since 2019, when India revoked Article 370 of its Constitution, which had granted Kashmir special autonomous status, the region has undergone a dramatic transformation. In the past year alone, more than 23 million tourists visited Kashmir. Roads, schools, and businesses have expanded. What was once a symbol of insurgency has become a destination for families and investment. That kind of stability poses a direct threat to extremist groups that depend on grievance and instability to justify their existence," he said.

Spencer further explained that Pakistan is in deep crisis, economically and politically. In such a situation, Pakistan-backed groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and its rebranded front, The Resistance Front, view progress as a direct threat.

"The regional environment is also evolving. Pakistan is facing deep internal challenges, including economic crisis, political instability, and waning institutional credibility. Within this climate, Pakistan-backed groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and its rebranded front, The Resistance Front, view progress as a direct threat. These organizations were built to exploit grievance and chaos. Their ideological and operational models depend on instability. Lashkar-e-Taiba, created with the backing of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, is more than a militant outfit. It operates across social, religious, and paramilitary domains. The Resistance Front, which emerged after the removal of Article 370, was created to obscure LeT's role while continuing its operations under a different name. Though rebranded and restructured, these groups remain embedded in a well-documented ecosystem of state-enabled violence," he said.

He further said that the US and its allies must take note of the threats democracies are facing from non-state actors and must control the narrative.

"The United States and its allies should pay close attention. Democracies today are confronting a common challenge: how to deal with non-state actors that exploit open societies, operate in legal gray zones, and use media coverage as a force multiplier. Whether in India, Israel, Europe, or the United States, terrorism has evolved. It is no longer only about territorial control. It is about hijacking the narrative," he said.

He added that growth and governance ensure progress but must be protected.

"The most important lesson from Pahalgam is that visible progress can make regions more resilient, but also more vulnerable to backlash. When lives improve and reconciliation takes root, terrorist groups have a strong incentive to intervene. Economic growth, civic participation, and improved governance are powerful counters to extremist ideology, but they must be protected," he said.

He said that India's message was clear- to protect the region.

"India's message was clear. This massacre was not just an attack on civilians. It was an attack on the idea that Kashmir can be peaceful, prosperous, and integrated. That idea, despite everything, endures," he said.

On April 22, terrorists attacked a group of civilians in the scenic town of Pahalgam, Kashmir, killing 26 and wounding at least 17 others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor