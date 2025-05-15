Op Sindoor success exposes Pakistan's terror infrastructure: Amjad Ayub Mirza

London [UK], May 15 : UK-based PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza hailed India's recently launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive and strategic counter-terrorism move that has sent shockwaves across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and the Pakistani military establishment.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mirza stated that even before the operation began, India's firm stance on retaliating against terrorism triggered panic among terrorist factions.

"Terrorists began evacuating their camps even before Operation Sindoor started. The first wave has been a resounding success," he noted, adding that several terror camps have been demolished and operatives are now on the run.

Mirza highlighted that PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan have long been hubs of terror activity, hosting numerous madrassas and camps run by outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

"From Leepa to Jhelum valley, terror training is rampant, even in Muzaffarabad, the PoJK capital," he said. These camps, he explained, specialise in infiltration, suicide bombing, and drug smuggling, efforts aimed at destabilising Jammu and Kashmir by addicting its youth.

Describing Pakistan as a "prison of ethnic groups," Mirza accused Islamabad of prioritising military and terror activities over essential governance.

"There's no political or economic freedom in PoJK. People can't contest elections or get jobs unless they pledge loyalty to Pakistan's ideology," he said, citing systemic suppression of rights.

He further pointed out that Pakistan's military dominance has undermined development. "There are no quality hospitals or educational institutions in PoJK, unlike in Jammu and Kashmir where A-class infrastructure exists," Mirza added.

Calling Operation Sindoor a geopolitical message, Mirza said, "Pakistan's trade routes from Peshawar to Karachi have collapsed. It's also a warning to hostile actors like China and the Yunus government in Bangladesh."

"India has shown it will no longer tolerate cross-border terror," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor