"Op Sindoor...humanity's fight against terrorism": Indian envoy in UK on Independence Day

London [UK], August 15 : The High Commission of India in London on Friday celebrated the 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour, with High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, and members of the Indian diaspora in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Doraiswami strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir and praised the armed forces for their decisive action in Operation Sindoor.

"This year, we had to face the scourge of terrorism. Killing innocent citizens on holiday in Kashmir was cowardly and utterly inhuman. India responded in a decisive manner and with steely resolve. Operation Sindoor showed that our armed forces are prepared to meet any eventuality when it comes to guarding the nation. With strategic clarity and technical capability, they destroyed terrorist hubs across the border. I believe, Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity's fight against terrorism," he said.

He emphasised that the most powerful response to terrorism was the unity displayed by the nation. "Our unity was on display also in the multi-party delegations of the Members of Parliament that reached out to various nations to explain India's position. The world has taken note of India's stance, that we will not be the aggressor, but we will not hesitate to retaliate in defence of our citizens," he added.

Doraiswami said Operation Sindoor was also a milestone for the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission in the defence sector.

"The outcome has proved that we are on the right path. Our indigenous manufacturing has achieved the critical level that makes us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements. These are landmark achievements in India's defence history since Independence," Doraiswami said.

Paying tribute to victims of Partition, he added, "We should not forget the pain inflicted by the partition of the country, terrible violence was witnessed, and millions were forced to relocate due to partition. Today, once again, we pay tribute to the victims of the follies of history."

He underlined the importance of the Constitution's four core values, justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, as guiding principles for India's progress.

"At the heart of them, I believe, there is the notion of human dignity, every human being is equal and deserves to be treated with dignity. Everyone should have equal access to healthcare and education. Those who have been traditionally at a disadvantage need to be given a helping hand," said Doraiswami.

Highlighting India's economic performance, Doraiswami noted, "In the 78 years since Independence, we have made extraordinary progress. India is on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation and is moving ahead with great confidence. In the economic field, our achievements are more noticeable with the GDP growth rate of 6.95 per cent in the last fiscal. India is the fastest among the major growing economies in the world. Even amid stress in the global economy, demand at home is pacing ahead, inflation remained under control."

"This is as much due to carefully calibrated reforms and economic management as due to the hard work and dedication of our workers and farmers. A large number of people have been pulled out of poverty through good governance," he added.

The celebration also featured Indian classical music, followed by the singing of the national anthem and the flag hoisting ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor