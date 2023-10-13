Operation Ajay: MoS Muraleedharan visits MEA's control room set in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday visited the 24/7 control room set up in New Delhi as part of Operation Ajay.

He said India continues to monitor the situation in Israel and provide necessary information and assistance. He further said the government is always committed to the safety of Indians abroad.

"Visited 24*7 MEA control room set up in New Delhi as part of #OperationAjay. We continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary information & assistance. The government is always committed to the safety of Indians abroad," the MoS wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, a flight carrying the first batch of Indians, who were stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war, landed in New Delhi under 'Operation Ajay' on Friday morning.

As many as 212 Indian nationals from Israel arrived at the Delhi airport. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was present at the airport to welcome them.

With folded hands, Chandrasekhar greeted the returning Indians. He then interacted with the students.

The union minister reassured the passengers, saying India's commitment to the safety of every Indian is unwavering. Prime Minister Modi is determined to protect them, he added.

"Our government will never leave any Indian behind. Our government, our Prime Minister is determined to protect them and bring them back home safely. We are grateful to EAM Dr S Jaishankar, the team at the External Affairs Ministry, the flight crew of this Air India flight for making this possible, for bringing our children back home safely and soundly and back home to their loved ones," Chandrasekhar said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "As announced by EAM yesterday, Operation Ajay has been launched to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to come back. The first chartered flight will be reaching Tel Aviv later tonight to pick up the Indian citizens and is likely to return to India tomorrow morning," the external affairs ministry spokesperson said while addressing a media briefing here today."We are keeping a close watch on the situation in Israel."

The MEA spokesperson also said that there were no Indian casualties so far."We haven't heard of any casualty so far," he said."Around 18,000 Indians are in Israel. There is conflict going on and it is a matter of concern. Indians advised to follow advisories issued by our mission," Bagchi said.

"Operation Ajay" was launched by PM Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday.

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

