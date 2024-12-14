Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 supports Gaza with water, sanitation trucks

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 14 (ANI/WAM): Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has implemented a project to support local authorities in Gaza by providing trucks for potable water and sanitation services.

The initiative aims to improve the quality of services offered to Gaza's residents and address the severe shortages faced by local authorities amid ongoing challenging circumstances.

During a press conference held today with municipalities and the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivered four water tankers and two sanitation trucks. This initiative seeks to alleviate the challenges affecting the region, improve the services provided by municipalities to displaced families, and address the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Mohamed Rabie, Operations Coordinator, Chivalrous Knight 3, stated that the water tanker project is an urgent response from the UAE to address the deteriorating infrastructure in Gaza and meet the needs of over 1.5 million displaced individuals.

He affirmed the operation's commitment to continuing vital projects to support the Palestinian people by mobilising all available resources.

A representative of the Union of Gaza Municipalities expressed gratitude to the UAE and to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their unwavering support through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The representative highlighted the importance of the provided tankers, which address the urgent needs of municipalities amid the deterioration of existing vehicles, enabling them to continue delivering essential services to residents and displaced individuals.

Omar Shatat, Director-General of the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility, praised the UAE's unlimited support for local authorities and municipalities through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 since the onset of the aggression on Gaza.

He highlighted the establishment of the first freshwater lifeline, which became the only source of potable water in the region.

He added that the operation continues to ease the burden on local authorities by supplying Palestinian citizens with clean water to sustain life and improving the environmental conditions through sanitation trucks to mitigate diseases and environmental health risks in Gaza.

The UAE continues its support for local authorities and municipalities in Gaza to alleviate the region's suffering and provide the necessary equipment for delivering potable water and sanitation services to displaced individuals.

This assistance addresses the immense challenges faced by municipalities due to the dire circumstances in Gaza, ensuring the continuity and improvement of essential services for residents. (ANI/WAM)

