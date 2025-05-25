"Operation Sindoor has proved that terrorism has been attacked," All-Party Delegation member to New York says

New York [US], May 25 : BJP MP Shashank Mani, a member of an All-Party Delegation to the United States said they visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York, was a symbolic gesture of India's solidarity with the US stance of zero tolerance to terrorism.

Mani, while talking to ANI, said that terrorism has to be wiped out for realising the goal of a Viksit Bharat.

"Our 10-day visit started from New York and it has a significant symbolism. We went to the spot where New York was also affected due to terrorism. From there, our eight-member delegation gave a message that terrorism is not any one country's issue; it is a global problem. India will always stand against the terror incidents that took place in our country... The aim of our visit is to prove that terrorism is beneficial to no one. Operation Sindoor has proved that terrorism has been attacked... Terrorism has to be wiped out if we want a Viksit Bharat," Mani said.

The BJP MP said that the team aims to spread the message that terrorism is not the problem of any one particular country, but is a global problem.

"Our team, which is headed by Shashi Tharoor, which has seven other members, wants to tell you that terror does not belong to any one country, it is a global problem and India will stand in opposition to it. India stands against the incidents in Pulwama, Uri and Pahalgam," he said.

Mani said that the objective of the 10-day visit is proof of what India has done to combat terrorism.

"And our objective for this ten-day visit is to awaken the consciousness that terrorism does not do any good to anyone and we should fight hard against terrorism and Operation Sindoor has proved that the work we have done has hit terrorism," the BJP MP said

He added that he could feel the support of the people of New York in India's endeavours.

"Today after coming here it feels like the entire New York is with us," he said.

The all-party delegation to United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comprises of Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The delegation will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

