Operation Spiderweb: Ukraine Launches Largest Drone Attack on Russia, Destroys Over 40 Fighter Jets (Watch Video)

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing for over three years. Now, it has taken a new turn. Ukraine has carried out its biggest attack on Russia to date. In a drone strike, Ukraine targeted an airbase in Siberia, Russia. It is claimed that more than 40 Russian fighter jets were destroyed in the attack. Videos of these attacks on Russian military bases are now going viral on social media. In one of the viral videos, an aircraft parked on the airstrip can be seen engulfed in flames and smoke. In another video, a drone flying in the sky is visible, emitting fire and smoke. According to Ukrainian publication Pravda, Ukraine launched a special operation in Russia named Operation Spiderweb, targeting Russia's long-range strike aircraft.

Ukraine attacked 40 fighter bombers stationed at four of Russia’s airbases. These drone strikes targeted Russia's Belaya Airbase (4,700 km from Ukraine’s border), Olenya Airbase (2,000 km away), Dyagilevo Airbase (700 km away), and Levashovo Airbase (900 km away). Ukraine named this drone attack "Operation Spiderweb." In this operation, Ukraine attacked Russia’s TU-95, TU-22M3, and A-50 airborne warning aircraft. The total value of the aircraft destroyed in the attack is estimated at around $2 billion (200 crore USD).

Also Read: BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy highlights international support against terrorism

Ukrainian "Pavutyna" (spider net) operation is today's attack launched simultaneously on four russia's strategic aviation airbases has reportedly destroyed 40 (forty) strategic bombers on 4 (four) airbases: Belaya (4700 km from Ukraine), Dyagilevo (700 km), Olenya (2000 km),… pic.twitter.com/AYr5g7Xr7L — Sergej Sumlenny, LL.M (@sumlenny) June 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Russia had recently attacked a Ukrainian training center. In that strike, 12 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and 60 were injured. Taking responsibility for the incident, a senior Ukrainian military commander resigned from his position. Major General Mykhailo Drapatiy, who had taken over as Chief of the Wartime Land Army in November last year, accepted moral responsibility for the deaths of the Ukrainian soldiers.

He said, “We lost 12 of our soldiers, and some were injured. The training battalion included young recruits. They came to learn, not to die.”