"Opportunity in crisis": Amitabh Kant says India's G20 Presidency will be positive, forward-looking

As India takes over the Presidency of Group of Twenty (G20) amid global crisis, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has described this period as an "opportunity" and said the host nation will try to do everything possible to be positive and forward-looking.

"There is a lot of crisis in the world including disrupted supply chains, geopolitics, global debt, climate finance and other challenges. A crisis is an opportunity and this (G20 presidency) is the greatest opportunity we have got. We are putting together the agenda and our leadership will be very decisive and action-oriented. We will try and do everything possible to be positive and forward-looking", said Amitabh Kant to ANI.

Talking about yesterday's event on sustainable development goals in the era of multiple crises, the G20 Sherpa added the session focussed on women's leadership and climate finance.

"Yesterday there was a session on a range of priority areas. There was focus on women's leadership and climate finance. We have circulated 14 issue notes along our working groups, these have been read by all countries and will be subject to debate and discussion here," he said.

On December 4, in the welcome note to all delegates, India's G20 Sherpa stressed on India's belief that leadership is about finding path breaking solutions in the midst of crisis.

He focused on the onerous responsibility on all G20 Sherpas to give shape to a new future. At the end of the discussion, the panel concluded that the G20 platform is in a unique position to provide leadership and financial resources and work together to bring the world back on track to achieve the SDGs. Further the delegates also witnessed the Jal Sanjhi art form (300-year-old Rajasthani rare art form) where the canvas is the surface of water.

The four-day gathering of the Sherpas of G20 Members, invited countries and International Organizations will set the stage for the important conversation on some of the most pressing issues of our time, including technological transformation, green development and LiFE and facilitating inclusive and resilient growth.

During the visit, the delegates will also take a tour of Crafts village at Shilpgram Crafts village and witness a full-day excursion to Kumbalgarh fort and Ranakpur Temple complex. On December 1, India officially assumed the yearlong G20 Presidency of the influential group during which more than 200 meetings will be held in the country across 55 locations.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

Drawing inspiration from its G20 Presidency theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - 'One Earth One Family One Future', India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams, and would have the opportunity to offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience.

( With inputs from ANI )

