Opposition JUI-F asks Imran Khan to step down and announce fresh polls in Pakistan

Terming Pakistan Prime Minister "arrogant", Pakistan opposition leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari said that Imran Khan has lost the confidence in the parliament and the nation would soon listen to good news.

Addressing a graduates' conference on Saturday held at the Timergara Rest house ground in Peshawar as chief guest, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) general secretary said that a total of 34 Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had expressed their no-confidence in the Prime Minister, The Frontier Post reported.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leadership had lost its moral authority to rule over the country any more. He asked the Prime Minister to step down and announce a fresh general election for face saving, the media outlet reported.

Meanwhile, country's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session of the Lower House at the Parliament in Islamabad on March 25 for a no-trust motion against Imran Khan.

"Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session of the Lower House at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday at 11 a.m," Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The leadership of Pakistan opposition parties has asked their parliamentarians to stay put in Islamabad to ensure their presence in the National Assembly session ahead of the voting for the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8.

On Saturday, Pakistan Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif slammed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for siding with Prime Minister Imran Khan stating that the former should "come to his senses".

Earlier, the opposition parties rejected the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's offer for withdrawing the no-trust motion against Prime Minister, the opposition has made it clear that the resolution will only be withdrawn if the premier announces his resignation, reported local media.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor