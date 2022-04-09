Opposition MP in Sri Lanka calls for impeachment of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Amid the severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka, National People's Power (NPP) MP Vijitha Herath on Friday said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should be impeached if he on his own doesn't quit and the no-confidence motion be brought against the incumbent government.

Herath said that the Parliament should first address the political crisis in the country to deal with the economic challenges faced by the people.

He said that he and his party are ready for both impeachment and the no-confidence motion against the President.

"We are ready to support both impeachment and no-confidence motion," he said.

Herath further said that all the people should appeal to the President to resign.

"It is absurd to find a solution to the economic crisis without the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa," said Herath while the Parliament was discussing the prevailing economic crisis in the island nation.

Herath said that a new leader should be brought in to find the solution to the economic crisis. He further added that this is the only solution to the issue.

On Sunday, 26 Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers resigned en masse from their positions amid rising public anger against the government over the economic crisis.

Although President Rajapaksa on April 4 named at least four ministers to maintain the legitimacy of the government until a full Cabinet was appointed, he has asked opposition members to join a unity government to deal with the economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the crash of the tourism sector.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel. The country is facing long power cuts.

The country is also witnessing protests over the government's handling of the worst economic crisis in decades. Yesterday, a protest was held outside the US Embassy in Colombo against the Sri Lankan government.

( With inputs from ANI )

