Osman Hadi Funeral Today: Heavy Security in Dhaka as Supporters Gather at Manik Mia Avenue

Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha as well as a key face of the anti–Sheikh Hasina movement, will be laid to rest later on Saturday, with his funeral scheduled to be held around 2 pm amid heavy security arrangements. Large numbers of supporters gathered at Manik Mia Avenue for his funeral, prompting authorities to deploy police, Border Guard Bangladesh, and army personnel to prevent any unrest. The interim government announced that the janaza would be held at 2 pm at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building. Attendees were requested not to carry bags or heavy items. As per family wishes, Hadi will be buried beside the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Osman Hadi’s body arrived in Bangladesh on Friday evening from Singapore, where he had been undergoing treatment for critical gunshot injuries. State-run media reported that the coffin reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 6 pm on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight under tight security. The arrival triggered an outpouring of public grief but also led to renewed tension in the capital. Heavy deployment of the Bangladesh Army, Armed Forces Battalion, and police was seen during the transfer of the body. Soon after, incidents of vandalism and arson were reported in parts of Dhaka, reflecting escalating anger following his death.

#WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh | Heavy security deployed as the supporters of Osman Hadi, a key leader in the protests against Sheikh Hasina, have started arriving at Manik Mia Avenue to attend Hadi's funeral procession that will be held later today.



For the first time in 27 years, Bangladesh’s leading daily Prothom Alo failed to publish its print edition after miscreants attacked and set fire to its office. Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif said journalists working late at night were forced to flee as the newsroom was vandalised. The attack also shut down the newspaper’s online platform, which has remained offline since the incident. Sharif described the episode as the darkest moment in the paper’s history, saying public outrage over Osman Hadi’s killing was diverted toward media houses, raising serious concerns over press freedom and journalist safety.

Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged citizens to maintain peace and restraint while addressing the nation following Osman Hadi’s death. He assured that those involved in the killing would be brought to justice swiftly and warned that no leniency would be shown to the perpetrators. Yunus condemned the violence that erupted across several regions, including attacks on public and diplomatic properties. Despite his appeal, incidents of vandalism were reported overnight in different parts of the country. The government declared a one-day state mourning and appealed for unity, calling on people to reject violence and protect democratic stability.