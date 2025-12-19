Why Did Death of Sharif Osman Hadi Trigger Anti-India Protests Across Bangladesh?

Once again, after July 202,4, Bangladesh stepped into a violent protest after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a youth leader and outspoken critic of both India and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Days after he was shot dead at the election rally, violent protests erupted in parts of Dhaka, which has also resulted a diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Hadi was shot dead last week and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. He was shot by unidentified masked gunmen during his election campaign in the Bijoyanagar area of Dhaka. Chief Adviser Yunu announced the demise of Hadi and promised swift action against those responsible.

VIDEO | Dhaka, Bangladesh: Protests erupted over Inquilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi's death.#Bangladesh#Protestspic.twitter.com/Hl8j6LRn5X — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2025

Following his death an unrest erupted in Dhaka, where anti-India slogans were heard and demanding justice and accountability for the attack that claimed his life.

Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi?

A 32-year-old Sharif Osman Hadi, was came into fame during the July-August 2024 protest, which resulted in several deaths and ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh after 15 years in power. Hadi was a spokesperson of a radical political and cultural platform, Inquilab Mancha gained eyeballs during the violent protests and later acted as a defender of what it called the 'July warriors'.

VIDEO | Dhaka, Bangladesh: Daily Star newspaper building was attacked in Dhaka following death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising and a spokesperson of the Inqilab Manch who was shot last week. Protests erupted in Dhaka as soon as the news of his death… pic.twitter.com/wJSfbc0E01 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2025

Hadi participated in the movement by mobilising a youth group and students for a political narrative of anti-establishment rhetoric with strong nationalist and anti-India positions.

Also Read | Violence erupts in Bangladesh after death of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

After Hasina's exit from Bangladesh and her stay in India, Inquilab Mancha erupted with a protest into an influential political actor. The group played a central role in campaigns demanding the dismantling of the Awami League, accusing it of authoritarianism and human rights violations.

Why Anti-India Protest in Bangladesh?

Protestors storm Dhaka with anti-India slogans, accusing India of sheltering Hadi's attackers and demanding their immediate extradition. The National Citizen Party (NCP) claimed that the shooters had already fled to India after killing Hadi.

NCP forced the Bangladesh interim government to take major steps against India, including shutting down the India High Commission in the capital Dhaka, until the suspects not arrested.

“The interim government, until India returns assassins of Hadi Bhai, the Indian High Commission to Bangladesh will remain closed. Now or Never. We are in a war!,” said NCP leader Sarjis Alam.

Hundreds of protestors under the banner “July Oikya” (July Unity) marched toward the Indian High Commission, chanting anti-India slogans and demanding the return of Sheikh Hasina from India.