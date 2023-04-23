"Our partnership holds many new possibilities", EAM Jaishankar addresses India-Guyana Business Round Table

Georgetown [Guyana], April 23 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the India-Guyana Business Round Table in Guyana, and said that the partnership of both countries holds new possibilities, while also underlining the new focus areas as earlier agreed upon by the two countries.

Jaishankar who is on a three-day visit to Guyana addressed the India-Guyana Business Round Table on the last day of his trip.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Jaishankar said he underlined the new focus areas as earlier discussed by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Narendra Modi including energy, health and pharma, technology and defence.

The External Affairs Minister took part in the India-Guyana Business Round Table in the presence of Guyanese Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, Finance Minister of Guyana Ashni Singh and Public Works Minister of Guyana Deodat Indar.

"Addressed the India-Guyana Business Round Table. Appreciate participation of Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, Finance Minister Ashni Singh & Public Works Minister Deodat Indar," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar said that a delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also took part in the Round Table, which is a reflection of India's growing engagement with Latin America.

CII is a premier business association, which partners with Indian Industry, government and civil society to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India.

In a series of tweets after the Round Table, the EAM said, "Given the impressive growth rate of Guyana and India, our partnership holds many new possibilities. Underlined that the new focus areas agreed to by President Ali and PM @narendramodi -energy, health and pharma, development partnership & capacity building, agriculture, innovation, technology and defence and infrastructure will be the drivers of our ties."

"My presence here is intended to take forward the momentum created by the visits of President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo recently. Strong economics will complement shared values in taking our partnership to a new level," Jaishankar tweeted

Jaishankar arrived on Friday for a three-day visit to Guyana. The EAM was received by Guyana's Foreign Minister Hugh Todd in the Guyanese capital of Georgetown.

Next, Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Panama next from April 24-25. He will be calling on top leadership and would be hosted by Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo. After that Jaishankar will head to Colombia from April 25-27 where he is scheduled to meet with several top representatives of the government, business and civil society. During the visit, he will meet with Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva Duran and review bilateral ties.

