Islamabad [Pakistan], February 17 : Amid the frenetic power play and uncertainty around the formation of the new government in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said the politics of grabbing power has always been harmful to the country and its people.

Abassi made the remarks while speaking to media persons after attending the hearing of the PSO unlawful recruiting case before an accountability court here. He said anyone who comes to power under the current conditions will be incapable of resolving national challenges.

"Our peculiar election has also confused Google, which has been tired of issuing results," he said.

"It has an easy way-out that the one, who has been the winner in Form 45, is the winner of election, but here form 47 has won and form 45 has lost," ARY News quoted Abbasi as saying further.

"I earlier said that the election will bring chaos, which has proved, thankfully I didn't participate in this practice," the former PM added.

"Everyone is vying for power promising to lead the situation to betterment, one who will make more compromises will become the prime minister," he said.

Bracing reporters earlier, Abbasi said he was satisfied with his decision not to contest the general elections, adding, however, that it does not mean he has left politics.

He warned that any attempt to "manipulate their mandate will result in unsustainable chaos".

"The heat of the electoral process has passed; it is time to allow the country to heal," the former PM said, in a word of caution to the country's power brokers amid the flurry of talks and parleys towards forming a new dispensation at the Centre.

The remarks by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi underscored the need for collective action and cooperation among political leaders to steer Pakistan through its current challenges, according to the report.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), founded by now-deposed and jailed PM Imran Khan, alleged mass rigging in the general elections.

