"Our Prime Minister will be visiting for the SCO summit shortly", says NSA Doval during talks with Chinese FM Wang Yi

New Delhi [India], August 19 : National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Tuesday during his initial remarks in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting for the SCO Summit shortly. He also appreciated the upward momentum in the ties, highlighting the peace and tranquility along the borders and underlined the role played by the Indian and Chinese leadership in giving a boost to move ahead since their talks in Kazan last year.

"Our Prime Minister will be visiting for the SCO summit shortly. Therefore, I think that this as high-level talks assume a very special importance", Doval said.

Highlighting that 2025 marks the 75th year of diplomatic relations, the NSA said that it is time to celebrate.

In his remarks he appreciated the last round of meeting held in Beijing and said, "I'm very happy that since then in the last 9 months, there has been an upwards trend. Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial."

He thanked the Indian and Chinese leadership, whose meeting in Kazan last year has helped the countries to profit. "The new environment that has been created has helped us in moving ahead in the various areas that we were working."

Doval expressed optimism towards the 24th special representative level talks taking place in New Delhi to be equally successful.

"We find that with this new energy and the new momentum, with your personal efforts and with the maturity and the sense of responsibility for our diplomatic team and our missions in the countries, our ambassadors here, and also our armies on the borders, we have been able to make it this time", Doval said in his concluding remarks.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Tuesday.

Earlier, as per sources, China promised to address India's three concerns, namely rare earths, fertilisers and tunnel boring machines. According to sources, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that China is addressing the three key concerns of India's needs of fertilisers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines.

Wang Yi arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit and held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor