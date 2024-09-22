"Our talks were extremely fruitful": PM Modi after meeting Biden at his residence in Greenville, Delaware

Wilmington (Delaware) [US], September 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked US President Joe Biden for hosting him at his residence in Greenville, Delaware, and said that the talks between the two of them were extremely fruitful.

Both PM Modi and Biden, discussed regional and global issues with each other during their meeting.

"I thank President Biden for hosting me at his residence in Greenville, Delaware. Our talks were extremely fruitful. We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting. @JoeBiden" PM Modi said, sharing a post on X along with their picture.

Prime Minister Modi was received by US President Biden as he arrived at Greenville, Delaware.

"The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different," President Biden wrote in a post on X, following the meeting.

The US delegation comprised of Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs; and Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to India, while the Indian delegation consisted of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Ambassador of India to US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"A special start to a significant visit. @POTUS @JoeBiden warmly received PM @narendramodi at his residence in Greenville, Delaware," the Prime Minister's office said, sharing a post on X.

Notably, this could be the last bilateral meeting between the two leaders, as Biden is in his last month of his presidency. The 2024 US Presidential Election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

Just after the bilateral got over, it was time for the start of the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) that brought together Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The Quad is committed to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient.

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices. The first Quad Leaders' Summit was held in virtual format in 2021. The second Quad Leaders' Summit (first in-person) was held in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021. The third Quad Leaders' Summit was held virtually on March 3, 2022.

The fourth Quad Leaders' Summit (second in-person) was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022. The fifth Quad Leaders' Summit (third in-person) was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. The next Quad summit will be hosted by India.

