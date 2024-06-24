Outcry follows Pakistan's move to deploy Frontier Constabulary in PoJK

Geneva [Switzerland], June 24 : The United Kashmir People's National Party strongly criticized Pakistan's decision to deploy the Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to UKPNP's statement, the deployment, authorized by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, is aimed at quelling the ongoing movement for people's rights in PoJK and is viewed as a betrayal of the Kashmiri people.

The statement emphasised that Pakistan's invasion of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir on October 22, 1947, resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent Kashmiris and the forced division of the state. This action sowed the seeds of communalism and ongoing bloodshed. The UKPNP asserted that Pakistan lacks legitimacy in Kashmir and has no right to deploy its forces there.

Furthermore, the UKPNP urgently appealed to the United Nations and the international community to intervene and demand that Pakistan refrain from using force against peaceful protesters in PoJK.

Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has approved the deployment of the Frontier Constabulary FC in PoJK. This decision has drawn attention in the region, particularly after recent incidents resulting in three deaths in Muzaffarabad, allegedly involving a paramilitary force. The deployment decision comes after the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) warned of staging peaceful sit-ins if their demands, including the release of detained activists by June 25, were not met.

Recent incidents of violence in PoJK have heightened tensions and raised serious concerns about the use of excessive force against civilians. The deployment of FC and the subsequent crackdown on dissenting voices highlight ongoing challenges in achieving peace, security, and justice for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Human rights issues in PoJk have been a subject of concern and scrutiny by international human rights organisations and advocacy groups.

There have been reports of restrictions on freedom of expression, including limitations on political dissent, media freedom, and peaceful assembly. Activists and journalists advocating for greater autonomy or highlighting human rights abuses have reportedly faced intimidation, harassment, and even arrest.

There are allegations that perpetrators of human rights abuses, including security forces and government officials, often operate with impunity. The lack of independent and transparent mechanisms for accountability and redress contributes to a cycle of impunity and perpetuates human rights violations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor