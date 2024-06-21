Over 10 lakh Australians practice yoga, says country's High Commissioner to India Philip Green

New Delhi [India], June 21 : On the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga, Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green said that over 10 lakh Australians across the world practice yoga.

The Australian High Commissioner shared a post on X, showcasing videos of yoga enthusiasts from the Australian High Commission performing their favourite asanas in the national capital.

"#DYK over 10 lakh Australians practice #yoga, including here in #NewDelhi? Meet yoga enthusiasts from our Australian High Commission performing their favourite asanas at iconic #Delhi locations to mark #InternationalYogaDay2024. #IYD2024 #YogaforSelfAndSociety @narendramodi," Philip Green stated on X.

https://x.com/AusHCIndia/status/1804011621569958055

Tom, who works at the Australian High Commission said, "I am glad that I can practice yoga in India."

Meanwhile, Australian diplomats Isabelle and Jess said, "Today marks the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day. The theme this year is yoga for self and society. We love to practice yoga and our favourite pose is ustrasana. We practise this daily because it energises us."

Kate from the Australian High Commission emphasised that Yoga doesn't only connect to the mind, body and soul but also to communities, creating happier and healthier societies.

"My favourite asana is shirshasana which I've been practising for a year now. It's a great way for me to bring focus and balance into my week," she said.

The Israeli embassy in India shared a post on social media X, showcasing the video of their diplomats saying why they love Yoga.

"Namaste! SHlvm This #InternationalYogaDay, our diplomats share why they LOVE #yoga. They might not be yogis yet, but they sure have fun trying! Tell us in the comments why YOU love yoga," the embassy stated on X.

https://x.com/IsraelinIndia/status/1804000779843571718

One of the diplomats, in a humorous way, said that he loves yoga because it is the only time he can lay down and say he's exercising.

"I love doing yoga. It's the only time I can lay down and say I'm exercising," he said.

Meanwhile, another diplomat said, "I do yoga because the social media team told me I get many followers and likes on X."

Another diplomat said that she thought yoga is a piece of cake.

In a quirky response, one of the diplomats said, "I love doing yoga. It's the only time I resemble a human jalebi."

Moreover, the Ukrainian embassy in India also joined hands to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the International Day of Yoga.

The embassy shared a post on X, stating, "Team members of the Embassy of Ukraine in India join celebrations of the 10th Anniversary of the International Day of Yoga & more than 5000 years of ancient Yoga tradition."

It also shared a video showing different asanas and highlighted that the diplomats have been practising yoga regularly in the Embassy for 1.5 months now.

"It has been 1.5 months as we are practicing yoga regularly in the Embassy with our Yoga Teacher Vineet Panday Jee of Yoganeedam," the embassy said.

"We feel deeply grateful for the opportunity to practice the ancient tradition of yoga, which significantly enhances both our physical and mental health and helps us to go through difficulties we face," it added.

https://x.com/UkrembInd/status/1804040161090785401

As people across the world continue to celebrate yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, the Indian embassy in Oman also shared a post stating that today, on this occasion, INS Tarkash visited Salalah port, hosting a vibrant yoga session, where the Indian community and the ship's crew practised yoga.

"Yoga on Seas, Spreading Peace' On the occasion of #10thInternationalDayofYoga INS Tarkash visited Salalah port, hosting a vibrant yoga session, where the Indian community & ship's crew immersed themselves in a rejuvenating experience, embracing transformative benefits of yoga," they stated on X.

https://x.com/Indemb_Muscat/status/1804036086349406507

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor