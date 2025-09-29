Over 100 runners join Viksit Bharat Run in Budapest, highlighting India’s transformative progress

Budapest, Sep 29 Over 100 runners, including volunteers and community organisations, participated in the Viksit Bharat Run in Hungary, reflecting India’s transformative progress in areas including infrastructure, healthcare, technology, education, and sustainability under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The run was organised by the Indian Embassy in Budapest along with MY Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at Koltai Jeno Sportkozpont in Budapest's Hungarian University of Sports Science.

According to the Indian Embassy, the event held across over 150 international locations became a truly global celebration of service, fitness, and sustainability. In Budapest, the participants included the Indian diaspora, local communities, students, professionals, and friends of India.

The run was part of ‘Seva Parv’ observance from September 17 to October 2, during which the community in Budapest reaffirmed its commitment to PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.

"Under the theme 'Run to Serve the Nation', participants from Budapest came together for community runs of five kilometres, turning the event into a powerful statement of collectiveness. More than a fitness activity, the event celebrated the ideals of Seva Bhav (spirit of service) and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It also embodied India's Swadeshi ethos, highlighting the collective call for self-reliance, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility," read a statement issued by the Indian Embassy.

A key moment of the event was the collective recitation of the Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Pledge, where participants committed to contributing towards India’s journey of becoming a developed nation by 2047. This gesture brought Hungary closer to Indians across the globe, aligning with PM Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat and reinforcing a shared aspiration for growth, innovation, and global leadership.

The Viksit Bharat Run became a platform for diaspora engagement and youth mobilisation, with Indian Missions partnering community groups, cultural bodies, and local organisations worldwide. It reinforced the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or the world is one family.

The run emerged as one of India's largest global outreach initiatives, which carried a strong message of unity, resilience, and shared responsibility, while also showcasing India’s cultural and developmental strides. It sowed seeds of hope and service for a stronger, more inclusive India.

