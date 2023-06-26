IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2 days in Mumbai

The coastal regions of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Ratnagiri and other parts of the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The weather forecasting agency has cited the formation of synoptic situations like a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal region, cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat's Kutch region and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka, the reasons behind the heavy downpour prediction in the region.

India's financial capital Mumbai and its suburbs have received heavy showers in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logged roads and disrupted vehicular movement.Due to monsoon delay, several states in India were bereft of the monsoon showers which are common in June. However, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, IMD officials told PTI. On Sunday, Mumbai received a total of 86 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am, as per the Colaba observatory. Another observation from Santacruz weather station, representative of suburbs, registered 176.1 mm of rainfall in the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said