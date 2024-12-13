Over 1.1 million Syrians homeless since recent escalation of hostilities: UN

United Nations, Dec 12 More than 1.1 million people have fled their homes across Syria since the recent hostilities erupted two weeks ago amid reports of food and fuel shortages, UN humanitarians have said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the United Nations and its partners continue humanitarian activities as the security situation allows, with some partners operating in a limited scope in the cities of Damascus, Tartous, Latakia and Raqqa. The world body is closely monitoring the situation.

In Syria's northwest, the lack of flour and fuel has shuttered Aleppo bakeries, the office said. There are limited vegetable supplies. Electricity outages are reported in some neighborhoods. Fuel prices remain high, Xinhua news agency reported.

OCHA said hostilities near Tishreen Dam in the Aleppo governorate have extended electricity outages since Tuesday, affecting more than 400,000 people in some areas, such as Menbij and Kobani cities, disrupting access to water and other key services.

Despite the challenges, and as security allowed, the United Nations and partners have provided food to more than 700,000 people in northwest Syria since the escalation of hostilities.

In the northeast, humanitarian access and delivery remains challenging, according to OCHA. Checkpoints are restricting movement in the cities of Raqqa, Tabqa, Hassakeh and Derik, where reports of looting continue. More than 40,000 displaced people are staying in around 200 collective centers.

Humanitarian organizations are distributing food, hygiene kits, cash, and psychosocial support to children and adults.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday had said that he is "deeply concerned" by the recent and extensive violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging parties to de-escalate violence throughout the country, his spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General is particularly concerned over the hundreds of Israeli airstrikes on several locations in Syria, and stresses the urgent need to de-escalate violence on all fronts, throughout the country," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said at a daily press briefing.

