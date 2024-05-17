Over 120 dhow boats to compete in 3rd Al Gaffal 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Race

Dubai [UAE], May 17 (ANI/WAM): All focus goes to the 33rd Al Gaffal 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, with over 120 dhow boats having confirmed their participation.

The great race, now in its 33rd edition, was founded by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and has been organised by the Dubai International Marine Club since 1991. It commences from Sir Bu Nair Island, passes through Moon Island, and concludes at the Dubai shore, covering a race distance of more than 50 nautical miles.

The higher organising committee said 123 dhow boats have confirmed their participation for tomorrow's big race. They will all raise their white sails on the waters of the Arabian Gulf, retracing the path of their forefathers' past as they return home from diving and fishing trips in search of abundant livelihoods.

Marine sports enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the unfolding of tomorrow's big event and the crowning of the champion for the 33rd edition of the Al Gaffal Race, wherein 19 boats have already made their mark in the race's history since its founding year in 1991 up until the 32nd edition last year.

The initial three years (1991, 1992, and 1993) included the 43ft dhow boat category, until 1994 when the race became dedicated solely to the 60ft dhow boat category.

The winners in the first three years in the 43ft dhow boat category are: Al Aweer 47 (1991), Fares 46 (1992), and Al Aziyab 22 (1993), emerging victorious.

The first 60ft dhow race was won by Mansour 36, and subsequently by boats including Barraq 30 (4 times), Serdal 83 (2 times), Al Ghayoon 17, Das 45, Al Raed 92, Al Zeer 16 (4 times), Ghazi 103 (5 times), Atlas 12, Al Qaffay 4, Zilzal 25 (3 times), Al Sahel 31, Buraq 33, Al Shaqi 96, the defending champion last year Namran 211 (2 times), and Hasheem 199.(ANI/WAM)

