Over 150 terror infrastructures destroyed in Southern Lebanon, says Israeli Air Force

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 2 : Israel said it has destroyed more than 150 terror infrastructures through airstrikes in Lebanon, including command centres of the Hezbollah.

The Israeli Air Force said it used precision munitions and engaged in close-range encounters, to neutralise terrorists and destroy terror infrastructure.

"Commando forces, paratroopers, and armoured units, along with aircraft and fighter jets from the Air Force, continue focused operations in several areas of southern Lebanon. Using precision munitions and engaging in close-range encounters, terrorists have been neutralised, and terror infrastructure has been destroyed, the Israeli Air Force stated in a post on X.

"So far, over 150 terror infrastructures have been destroyed in airstrikes, including command centres of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, weapons storage facilities, and rocket launch positions," she said.

This comes at a time when the situation in West Asia escalated following Iran's launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel.US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said "Tehran would pay for it."

A day after Iran targeted Israel with a rocket barrage, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) called on Lebanese civilians in two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.

"Hezbollah's activity forces the IDF to act against it. The IDF does not wish to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone who is near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities or their weapons, puts themselves at risk," Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, said in a statement on X.

The Israeli military said it will update the civilians when they can return. On Tuesday, the Israeli military issued similar orders to 28 other villages in southern Lebanon.

