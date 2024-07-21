Over 20 killed in bus-truck collision in Bolivia

La Paz [Bolivia], July 21 : At least 22 people were killed and 16 others were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on a highway in Bolivian Andes, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing the police.

The police confirmed that out of those who lost their lives, the identities of 14 people were confirmed. A Chilean national is also among the people killed in the accident, Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The accident took place on a road between Bolivia's town of Patacamaya and the town of Tambo Quemado in northern Chile, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Unitel channel.

The bus was heading along the popular route that connects the two South American nations, which was headed towards Chile.

Traffic officer Nilo Torrico, according to Al Jazeera stated that the preliminary inquiry revealed the truck had entered the wrong lane while attempting to take over another car.

"This truck made a prohibited manoeuvre and, as a result, we have this unfortunate accident," he said.

Torrico further stated that the first responders were working to remove bodies trapped from the wrecked vehicles.

Al Jazeera, citing government statistics, showed that Bolivia witnesses about 1,400 traffic deaths each year. Accidents are mainly due to poor driving and mechanical failures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor