Over 30 injured in bus accident in Sri Lanka

Colombo, July 19 Over 30 people were injured when a bus veered off the road in Trincomalee district in Sri Lanka's Eastern Province on Friday, the police said.

Those injured have been admitted to regional hospitals and some of them were in serious condition, according to the police.

The police said there was no rain when the incident took place and they were investigating the cause of the accident, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were 2,557 deaths in 2,200 fatal traffic accidents in Sri Lanka in 2023.

