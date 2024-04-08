Over 300 aid trucks enter Gaza, highest daily volume since Israel began war against Hamas

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 8 : Over 300 trucks of humanitarian aid entered the war-torn Gaza, the highest daily volume since Israel began its war against Hamas, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

But Monday's delivery still falls far short of what the United Nations says is the minimum required to feed millions of people - most of them refugees - on the brink of starvation.

Al Jazeera reported that under growing international pressure, Israel on Monday said 322 aid trucks were inspected and allowed to enter the heavily bombarded Palestinian territory.

In a statement on X, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said that 228 trucks representing 70 per cent of the total number, were carrying food.

Al Jazeera monitored some trucks going through the southern Rafah crossing with Egypt. Other trucks also went through the Karem Abu Salem crossing, known as Kerem Shalom to Israelis, according to Al Jazeera's Tarek Abu Azzoum, reporting from Rafah.

He said most of the humanitarian convoys were loaded with water, sugar, flour and other basic necessities.

None of the trucks from the south was allowed to reach the northern part of Gaza, which according to the UN and other humanitarian groups, is facing famine, he added.

Meanwhile, an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon kills a Hezbollah field commander as Israeli fighter jets hit the village of as-Sultaniyah.

The Israeli military identified the commander as Ali Ahmad Hussein and said he was responsible for planning and executing attacks against Israelis. The commander was a part of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, Al Jazeera reported.

Hezbollah issued a funeral notice for Hussein. The strike also killed two other people, the Israeli military and two Lebanese security sources say.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been exchanging fire across Lebanon's southern frontier in parallel with the Gaza war, adding to fears of a wider regional conflict.

