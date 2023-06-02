Over 300 companies to participate in Telefilm Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 2 (ANI/WAM): Over 300 companies from 15 countries and territories will participate in the International Exhibition of Film, Technology, Radio, and Television (Telefilm Vietnam) 2023 which is set to take place from June 8-10 in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the state news agency (VNA), the exhibition includes products and equipment in the field of content, scripts, music copyrights, television programmes; film production equipment and technology; animation, children's TV series, children's interactive television; assistive technology programmes; life shows, reality shows, and games.

A series of activities are planned for Telefilm Vietnam 2023, including the Taiwan Film Festival, Russian Drama Festival, film shows, and specialised seminars. Visitors to the exhibition can also get hands-on experiences at live cinema.

Telefilm is an annual professional event dedicated to television stations, digital platform organisations, content creators of movies, TV shows, animation, graphics, pre-production, and transmission technology.

The event not only helps the domestic film and television market to access new content from the world but also aims to bring Vietnamese content abroad. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor