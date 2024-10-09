Over 6 per cent of Gazans killed or injured in one year: WHO

Gaza [Palestine], October 9 (ANI/WAM): Over 6 per cent of the entire population of Gaza has been killed or injured as Israel's devastating military campaign nears one year, according to a statement by the World Health Organisation.

The statement added that at least 10,000 people remain trapped under the rubble.

In the meantime, Medecins Sans Frontieres said that Israeli evacuation orders for parts of northern Gaza, Palestine, issued on 7 October, are pushing tens of thousands of people to immediately flee south as the area is targeted by airstrikes and a ground offensive.

In this latest forced mass displacement, added the organisation, residents of Beit Hanoun, Jabalia and Beit Lahia have been urged to move south to the overcrowded, so-called humanitarian zone between Al-Mawasi and Deir Al-Balah, where one million people are already living in inhumane conditions.

Medecins Sans Frontieres called on the Israeli forces to halt evacuation orders, which are causing the forced displacement of people, and to ensure the protection of civilians. They must also allow desperately needed humanitarian supplies to enter the north as a matter of extreme urgency. (ANI/WAM)

