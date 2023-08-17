Over 60 injured as Typhoon Lan moves north Japan 

Tokyo [Japan], August 17 : Over 60 people suffered injuries as Typhoo Lan began its northward journey over the Sea of Japan on Wednesday after it brought torrential rains mostly to western parts of Japan, reported Kyodo News Agency.

Moreover, it has also caused disruption in train service during the summer holiday peak season.

According to a Fire and Disaster Management Agency tally, 64 people across nine prefectures suffered injuries and many of them were the residents of Hyogo and Osaka prefectures.

The Japan Railways Central stated that over 305,000 customers were affected due to the suspension and delays of the Tokaido Shinkansen services.

Moreover, direct bullet train services connecting the capital and Hakata in southwestern Japan were suspended on Wednesday due to heavy rain in central Japan but were resumed later in the day, reported Kyodo News Agency.

Typhoon Lan made landfall on the Kii Peninsula in western Japan early Tuesday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, it was the first typhoon to enter the Japanese coast this year. It then moved across Osaka Bay and landed again around Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, later that day.

Furthermore, in Tottori Prefecture, around 1800 residents have been isolated due to the mudslides by blocking roads and causing the collapse of two bridges.

Meanwhile, the agency has further warned of the typhoon's potential impact on eastern to northern Japan along the Sea of Japan coast through Thursday.

As Tokyo gears up for its summer events, the influx of holidaymakers returning is underway. Some individuals have chosen to conclude their Bon holidays earlier than initially scheduled.

This summer break marks the first instance of widespread travel since COVID-19 was reclassified to a status akin to seasonal flu, prompting many to embark on vacations after an extended period of caution and restrictions, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor