Over 8,000 people affected by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Dec 21 More than 8,000 people have been affected by adverse weather conditions in the past six days in Sri Lanka, according to the latest statistics released by the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

According to the DMC, 8,196 people belonging to 2,394 families have been affected by disasters such as flash floods, high wind, heavy rain and lightning.

On Wednesday, the Department of Meteorology forecasted several spells of showers in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts, Xinhua news agency reported.

The department urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

