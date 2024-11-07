Paank condemns attack on hunger strike camp by Pakistan forces

Quetta [Balochistan], November 7 : The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has condemned the Pakistan authorities who recently attacked a hunger strike camp organised by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) in Quetta, and set it on fire.

In a post on X, Paank stated," Paank strongly condemns the recent attack on the token hunger strike camp of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) outside the Quetta Press Club, where Pakistani authorities set the protest site on fire. Targeting peaceful protestors seeking justice for enforced disappearances is a blatant violation of human rights."

As reported by the Balochistan Post, the camp has been raising its voice for over 15 years against the issue of enforced disappearances.

Mama Qadeer Baloch, VBMP's Vice Chairman and leader of the camp, highlighted that individuals backed by Pakistan forces are behind the attack. He lamented that this was the fourth incident to curb their voices.

According to Qadeer Baloch, "The entire camp was burned to ashes. It's unclear why the state feels so threatened by our peaceful protest."

Allah Nazar Baloch, the pro-independence leader, criticised the attack and termed it "an act of state terrorism." He highlighted that the attack was made to stop the peaceful protest against the Pakistani regime.

Baloch appreciated the efforts of Qadeer Baloch and said," Mama Qadeer Baloch is a symbol of resilience, standing as an advocate for those forcibly disappeared." He emphasised that such violent measures would not discourage the protesters and "weaken" the Baloch people.

Further, he urged the Baloch people to stand in solidarity against the enforced disappearances. Despite violent measures and atrocities by the security forces, the protesters should fight for justice and freedom.

There has been an increase in the cases of enforced disappearances in recent months. This upsurge not only highlights the violation of Baloch people's rights but also focuses on Pakistan's brutal measures against the people.

