Paank condemns harassment of Nadia Baloch in Hudda Jail, links ordeal to state repression of Mahrang Baloch

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 18 : The human rights department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Paank, has strongly condemned the ongoing harassment and blatant violation of legal rights faced by Nadia Baloch and her sister inside Hudda Jail, Quetta, Balochistan, as reported on June 17.

The incident is directly linked to the continued persecution of their sister, Mahrang Baloch, a prominent human rights defender and leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, who has long been targeted for her peaceful advocacy against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region.

According to Nadia Baloch, the jail superintendent has refused to sign critical legal documents submitted on June 16, 2025, obstructing legal advocacy for Mahrang Baloch. This refusal, reportedly at the direction of the Inspector General (IG), contravenes both the Constitution of Pakistan and Pakistan's international human rights obligations.

Paank stated on X, "Nadia Baloch and her sister have faced insults, threats, and intimidation inside jail. The superintendent declared: 'Do whatever you want, I will not sign these documents." The sisters began a peaceful sit-in protest inside the prison at 10 am on June 17, demanding that their legal rights be respected.

Paank further expressed deep concern over reports of continued harassment, including the excessive deployment of police personnel and attempts to seize the protesters' mobile phones to prevent communication and support. These actions are seen as part of a larger campaign to silence Mahrang Baloch and her family, who have endured false charges, constant surveillance, and restrictions on their freedom of movement.

Paank called on Pakistani authorities to immediately ensure the signing of legal documents, end harassment against the Baloch sisters, investigate the superintendent and IG's conduct, and guarantee the safety and legal rights of the Baloch family. "The fight for justice and accountability in Balochistan will not be silenced by intimidation or unlawful tactics," Paank declared.

