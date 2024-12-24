Paank denounces release of coerced video featuring enforced disappeared individuals

Geneva [Switzerland], December 24 : The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has strongly condemned the release of a coerced video involving two forcibly disappeared individuals, . In a statement shared on social media, Paank condemned the act of forcing victims to recite scripted statements under duress.

The department's post on X read: "Paank strongly condemns the release of a coerced video featuring forcibly disappeared individuals Diljan Baloch and Hasil Khan. Forcing victims to recite scripted statements under duress violates international law, including the prohibition of torture and the right to a fair trial under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)."

Paank emphasised that these forced statements not only compound the illegality of enforced disappearances but also cause further psychological harm to the victims and their families.

It stated, "Such actions compound the illegality of enforced disappearances, inflicting further psychological harm on victims and their families while undermining justice and accountability.

Paank called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately cease these practices, stating, "We call on Pakistani authorities to immediately cease these practices, release all disappeared individuals, and adhere to their international human rights obligations."

According to reports, Diljan Baloch, a resident of Awaran, was taken into custody by security forces and forcibly disappeared, adding to the growing list of individuals subjected to this grave human rights violation in Balochistan.

Enforced disappearances have long been a deeply troubling and widespread issue in the region, with thousands of individuals, predominantly from the Baloch ethnic community, forcibly abducted by security forces or paramilitary groups. These abductions are typically carried out without explanation, legal process, or judicial oversight, leaving families in a state of uncertainty and distress.

The practice of enforced disappearances in Balochistan involves individuals being detained in undisclosed, secret locations, where they are often held without charge or trial. In many cases, their families are left in the dark about their loved ones' whereabouts and well-being. Families who seek information or attempt to raise awareness about the disappearances often face harassment, intimidation, or even threats from authorities, further deepening their suffering.

The majority of those forcibly disappeared are political activists, student leaders, journalists, and ordinary citizens, many of whom are believed to have been targeted due to their outspoken criticism of the state or their advocacy for the rights, autonomy, and self-determination of the Baloch people. These individuals are often accused of having ties to separatist movements or of challenging the central government's policies in Balochistan, a province that has long been a focal point of tensions surrounding ethnic and political rights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor