Paank stands in solidarity with Naeem Baloch amid rising cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], June 7 : The Baloch human rights organisation Paank has strongly condemned the latest incident of enforced disappearance involving Naeem Baloch, a resident of Singanisar, Turbat, and reiterated the urgent need for his immediate and unconditional release.

According to local reports, on June 2, Naeem Baloch, a Zamyad driver by profession and the son of Ismail Baloch, was abducted by personnel of military intelligence and armed men in plain clothes from Turbat. He has since remained missing, with no information provided to his family regarding his whereabouts or legal status.

"This is yet another example of systematic oppression in Balochistan, where state forces routinely abduct civilians without warrants, trials, or due process," Paank said in a statement issued on Friday.

In a separate incident, Paank also condemned the enforced disappearance of Suwali, son of Abdul Aziz, a mentally disabled man from Jahoo Dolajee in Awaran. According to eyewitnesses, Pakistani forces opened fire on Suwali before detaining him. Despite surviving the shooting, he was taken into custody and transferred to an undisclosed location.

"This act constitutes a grave violation of both Pakistani law and international human rights norms," the organisation added, pointing specifically to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which mandates protection from arbitrary detention and violence.

Paank emphasised that the ongoing cycle of abductions, extrajudicial actions, and blanket impunity has fostered an atmosphere of fear and despair across Balochistan. Families of the disappeared continue to protest and seek justice, but their voices remain unheard by authorities.

"The international community must not turn a blind eye to these escalating abuses. We demand the immediate release of Naeem Baloch and Suwali, and call on Pakistan to end its unlawful policy of enforced disappearances," Paank said.

