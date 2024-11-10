PAC leader calls out corruption, unlawful mining in PoGB; pledges to pursue legal battle

Gilgit [PoGB], November 10 : The Public Action Committee (PAC) leader, Syed Nazar Abbas Kazmi, of Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), announced plans to take decisive action against the illegal occupation and trade of Gangcha's valuable mineral resources.

According to a report by Markhor Times, the committee, led by Kazmi, has strongly condemned the unauthorised extraction and commercialisation of these resources, calling the practice "unacceptable" and harmful to the public's interests.

Kazmi stated, "We have been raising these issues for a long time, and it is completely wrong for entities like Rupal Enterprises to extract gemstones and minerals from this region. This is a clear violation of international law in PoGB, yet they continue their operations. In return, they only provide 6 per cent of the profits to the local population, which is entirely unacceptable. Many companies are involved in this, and if I name any of them, it could create problems."

Kazmi further criticised the local administration, stating that these companies are operating without permission from the local residents and are constructing buildings without regard for the people's rights.

"The corrupt officials who are supposed to be overseeing this are doing nothing," he lamented.

He also pointed out the negligence of the administration, saying, "The major industrial plants that should be operating here are doing nothing. No Objection Certificates (NOCs) are not being issued to the local people, yet if a poor person needs an NOC, they face immense difficulties."

Kazmi emphasised that he has also gathered solid evidence and samples of the illegal activities. "I will first present all of this to the public, the Awami Member, and the media. After that, I will take legal action and file a case in court, no matter the cost. I will do whatever it takes to stop these individuals and hold them accountable. My legal team and I are committed to this cause," Kazmi said.

In conclusion, Kazmi urged the people of PoGB to unite and speak out against these injustices. "I encourage everyone to raise their voices and be prepared for new surveys that may be conducted to divert attention from these serious issues," he added.

