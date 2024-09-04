Pak accountability court reserves verdict on Bushra Bibi's acquittal plea in Pound 190 mn case

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 4 : An accountability court reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's acquittal plea in a Pound 190 million settlement case on Wednesday, reported Geo News.

In a case that also involves a real estate mogul, the imprisoned former Pakistan premier and his spouse are accused of causing the national exchequer to lose billions of dollars.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the Accountability Court will render a decision on Bushra's plea tomorrow, Thursday, following the conclusion of the parties' oral arguments, Geo News reported.

For security considerations, the pair was brought before the judge in a makeshift courtroom made up in Adiala Jail for today's hearing.

However, because the PTI founder's attorney was not there, the cross-examination of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigating officer was not done.

Usman Riaz Gul, Bushra's attorney, presented reasons in support of her acquittal. In this case, former first lady's request for acquittal was denied by the anti-corruption watchdog.

The judge therefore ruled that the request to begin contempt proceedings against the NAB chairman was "ineffective" as a result of the defense's and prosecution's arguments on the acquittal plea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor