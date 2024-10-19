Pak: Azadi March case accused Imran Khan, party workers acquitted

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and several other party leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, have been acquitted on Saturday in the Azadi March case, ARY News reported.

The civil court judge Shehzad Khan announced the verdict and acquitted Raja Khurram Shehzad, Imran Ismail and Ali Nawaz Awan, ARY News reported.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others were booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

The police had registered 42 cases against senior leaders and workers of the PTI for agitation that took place after clashes between the police and Imran Khan in Islamabad, as per ARY News.

In a separate development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the petition filed by Imran Khan, seeking a court order to the government not to hold his military trial in May 9-related cases, as reported by ARY News.

The order was passed by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb when he was informed that the government had not taken any decision about the military trial of PTI founder Imran Khan yet. During the hearing, the Additional Attorney General of Pakistan (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal told the court that if any such decision was taken, the legal procedure would be followed, as per ARY News.

"If the government decided in favour of the trial, it would first file an application in the court of a civil magistrate," ARY News quoted him as saying.

Earlier on October 14, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were shifted to the District Jail Jhelum from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Saturday after an anti-terrorism court rejected a police request to extend their physical remand, Dawn reported.

The court ordered they be shifted to jail on judicial remand, as per Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor