Pak: Baloch activist condemns Mastung blast, forced disappearances of Baloch youths

Quetta [Balochistan], November 2 : Mahrang Baloch, a prominent Baloch human rights activist, expressed her deep concern and outrage over an explosion near a school in Matsung. Mahrang also stated that ten Baloch students were forcibly disappeared from Islamabad.

She said that the two incidents that happened on Friday underscore the hardships faced by Baloch community.

In a post on X, she said, "Today's tragic incident in Mastung has deeply saddened me, and my heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the children and others who lost their lives. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with them. This morning's explosion near a school in Mastung, which claimed the lives of innocent school children and others, has shaken us to the core. The state and its death squads have mercilessly turned Balochistan into a slaughterhouse."

"Meanwhile, last night, ten Baloch students were forcibly disappeared from Islamabad. The alarming surge in enforced disappearances of Baloch students continues unabated, with dozens falling victim to this brutal practice in just the past month. The two dangerous incidents in a single day vividly underscore the ongoing pain, suffering, and hardship endured by Baloch society. The systematic policy of the Baloch genocide has placed the community in extremely perilous conditions. These two incidents reflect grave human rights violations and the broader context of the ongoing Baloch genocide, highlighting the severe oppression and brutality under which the Baloch community is forced to live," she added.

At least five people, including three schoolchildren and a police officer, lost their lives in a targeted explosion in Balochistan's Mastung district on Friday morning.

The blast, which was reportedly aimed at a police mobile van near Civil Hospital Chowk, also injured more than a dozen people, many of whom were children, Dawn reported.

The tragic event took place close to the Girls High School in Mastung, with the explosion causing extensive damage to vehicles in the vicinity. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Miandad Umrani, "Five people, including a policeman and three schoolchildren, were martyred in the blast." DPO Umrani further confirmed that 12 people, including four police officers, were injured in the explosion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor