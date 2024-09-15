Pak: Baloch protester succumbs to injury after 40 days

Quetta [Pakistan], September 15 : A Baloch youth, Hikmatullah Baloch, who was injured due to indiscriminate firing by Pakistani defence forces on protesters in Nushki on July 28, has died in Karachi after approximately 40 days due to a severe injury in his throat.

Activists and Baloch rights organizations at Balochistan in Pakistan have raised their voices against the atrocities inflicted by Pakistani defence forces upon the Baloch community. Several incidents in the past have been witnessed where innocent civilians have suffered severe injuries and succumbed to death in open fire incidents orchestrated by the Pakistani defence forces.

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) claimed, "On August 2, one youth was martyred and two were seriously injured due to indiscriminate firing by the Frontier Corps (FC) on a sit-in for Baloch Raaji Machi in Nushki. Among the injured was Hikmatullah Baloch, a young man being treated in the intensive care unit for the last forty days due to a bullet wound in his throat. After being admitted to the Quetta Trauma Centre, he was transferred to Karachi for better treatment. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital and was martyred".

شہید حکمت اللہ بلوچ قومی شہید ہے، ریاستی بربریت کے سامنے نا جھکنے والے اپنے تمام شہدا کو سلام پیش کرتے ہیں بلوچ یکجہتی کمیٹی 2 اگست کو نوشکی میں بلوچ راجی مچی کے لیے دھرنے پر ایف سی کی اندھا دھند فائرنگ کے سبب ایک نوجوان شہید اور دو شدید زخمی ہوئے۔ زخمیوں میں شامل ایک نوجوان… pic.twitter.com/OW8AfUCHkI — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) September 14, 2024

While lamenting the Pakistani government for its actions during the Baloch Raaji Muchi the BYC stated "To stop the Baloch Raaji Muchi, the state resorted to brutality and oppression in different cities of Balochistan, as a result of which three youths were martyred and around thirty were seriously injured. Hikmatullah Baloch was also among the injured, who were martyred in Karachi on Friday. The participants who were injured in the attacks on the caravans coming to Raaji Muchi and then during the sit-ins are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals among them. The condition of a few of them is still critical, including the Baloch belonging to Mastung."

Pakistan is using force and violence to crush this movement. But despite all the state oppression and brutality, they have failed to defeat the morale of the Baloch people, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor