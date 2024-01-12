Pak: Baloch Yakjahti Committee appeals for global solidarity amid security concerns

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 12 : Fearing state-sponsored violence, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), which is spearheading the protest in Islamabad, has appealed for international support, according to The Balochistan Post.

The leaders of the BYC claimed that a government-sponsored sit-in, which includes purported members of "state-sponsored death squads," is opposing their demonstration.

They emphasised the psychological effects on the sit-in participants and the necessity for counselling, claiming that the purpose of these squad members is to intimidate the demonstrators.

The leaders of the organisation mentioned the ordeals faced by them, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, the 48th day of their protest against the "genocide in Balochistan," at the Islamabad Press Club, according to The Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, the BYC also underlined violent instances that occurred in Balochistan, including the finding of people's disfigured remains after they were forced to disappear. They claimed that the "death squads" and Pakistani soldiers were responsible for these crimes.

The committee voiced concern for the safety of both the participants in the sit-in and the citizens of Islamabad, pointing out that the forces were present close to their protest camp in Islamabad.

More than 500 families have participated in the protest, according to the BYC.

The group conveyed their appreciation to the locals for their support. The BYC described a more extensive pattern of "anti-Baloch genocide" demonstrations throughout Balochistan. Citing arrests and data collected upon their arrival in Islamabad, they assert that the state is manipulating their circumstances rather than attending to their problems.

They cited Zaheer Baloch's and other colleagues' arrests as proof of what they refer to as "lawlessness," according to The Balochistan Post.

The committee revealed that other FIRs, including ones charging demonstrators with sedition, had been lodged. Moreover, they also alleged of the threats against journalists and activists covering their rallies.

Manzoor Pashteen, a prominent Pashtun and advocate for their cause, is purportedly under house detention, according to the BYC. Recent kidnappings in Balochistan, particularly those of political activists from Taunsa Sharif, were brought to light by the BYC, according to The Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, the BYC also raised concerns over the lack of amenities at their camp, despite court orders. They demanded that international human rights organisations keep an eye on the situation and expressed concerns about state surveillance and intimidation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor