Pak: Civil Aviation Authority warns slippery runway risks at Islamabad airport amid heavy rains

Karachi [Pakistan], September 4 : The Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority has warned pilots of all airlines to exercise extreme care during landing and take-off at the 'slippery' runway of Islamabad International Airport amid rains, ARY News reported.

The airport authority has issued the advisory after the concerns of runway slipperiness caused by stormy monsoon rains.

Runway No. 18L at Islamabad Airport is reported to be particularly wet, raising fears of planes potentially slipping during flight operations, as per ARY News.

The CAA has emphasized the importance of caution, especially during this season's unpredictable weather.

According to ARY News, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has lashed Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

In Lahore, heavy rainfall has broken the heat spell in several areas including Shadman, Gulberg, Model Town, Jail Road, and Ichhra.

Heavy showers also lashed Pakistan's Gujarat and its surrounding areas. In Kasur's Kanganpur and nearby regions, there were also significant downpours.

Recently, CAA has introduced new guidelines to tackle complaints regarding boarding issues related to Passenger Name Record (PNR) details, ARY News reported.

In recent guidelines, the CAA has decided that no passenger will be denied boarding due to disagreements in PNR at the time of ticket booking and travel.

The CAA took the decision after numerous complaints from passengers who were denied boarding because their PNR details differed between booking and travel.The CAA has issued directives to all airlines to ensure that passengers are not stopped from boarding on the basis of PNR discrepancies.

According to the CAA's guidelines, airlines are now required to strictly adhere to this directive. The CAA has also mandated that airlines update their PNR policies on their websites, ensuring transparency and preventing future inconveniences for passengers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor