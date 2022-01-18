Pak court wants Imran Khan, cabinet to act against ex-naval chief for constructing illegal Navy club

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) wants Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet to act against the ex-naval chief Admiral (retd) Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in the case of unauthorized construction of Navy Sailing Club.

The court directed the Additional Attorney General (AAG) that its order for the demolition of the Club and the initiation of criminal proceedings against former naval chief Admiral (retd) Zafar Mahmood Abbasi should be placed before the prime minister and the federal cabinet.

As per the court, the former naval chief violated his oath by inaugurating an illegal building.

"Who bought the land for the naval farms, what was the purpose, and in whose name did the deed take place?" asked Justice Farooq, reported DAWN.

He further said that everything belongs to the Pakistani government's Ministry of Defence and not to the Navy citing an example of the Ministry of Law that is responsible for court buildings.

The appeal stated that the former naval chief had been an officer in Pakistan Navy for 45 years, commanding it from 2017 to 2020.

The court said that if the order to put the verdict before the cabinet is not complied with, then the cabinet secretary must appear in person the next day.

Earlier, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the petition against the construction of the Pakistan Navy Sailing Club on the shores of Rawal Lake remarked that the job of the navy is to defend maritime frontiers rather than to construct a club.

"Did the Cabinet Division give any approval to build the club? You have no record of this. What if neither you nor the CDA has a record of approval?" Justice Minallah said.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till January 19, reported the newspaper.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor