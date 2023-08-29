Pak energy ministry chalks out proposal to tackle inflated power bills

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 29 : Caretaker Information Minister of Pakistan, Murtaza Solangi, stated on Monday that the energy ministry has prepared recommendations to address the problem of exorbitant power bills, which has led to nationwide protests, and that they will be presented in the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Dawn reported.

Since Saturday, a large number of people have protested in the streets over sky-high power bills as a result of a considerable increase in the national average price. Anwaarul Haq, the caretaker prime minister, was alerted to the outcry and called an "emergency" meeting for Sunday to address the matter.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that another round of talks would take place Monday because yesterday's meeting had not yet produced a resolution, according to Dawn, a Pakistani newspaper.

Solangi posted a statement from the Ministry of Energy on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that a high-level meeting was held where ideas on the subject of electricity bills were finalized.

It was claimed that the recommendations will be submitted to the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, which would then decide the matter definitively as it was the venue authorized to approve such proposals and make judgments.

The interim prime minister was exploring a number of solutions to lessen the pain of power consumers, but Solangi had earlier informed Dawn that he was unable to discuss them with the media until a final decision had been made.

However, he claimed that the government could not stand by while the wealthy and officers of various institutions received free electricity while the poor had to pay high rates.

Monday was the fourth day that protesters demonstrated against the outrageous bills by taking to the streets around the nation. Protests were held in Bhawalnagar, Layyah, and Lahore, according to Dawn.

People in Peshawar blocked Kohat Road, complaining that power was too expensive despite the fact that they were experiencing hours-long loadshedding. The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) was denounced by the demonstrators, who also burnt tires and shouted anti-PESCO slogans.

There was a protest also in Charsadda with demonstrators blocking Farooq Azam Chowk and shouting anti-Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) slogans.

“The increase in electricity prices has broken the backs of the poor. The people cannot afford more taxes,” one of the protesters said, Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor