Pak: Fazlur Rehman holds key to constitutional package as govt, opposition woo support

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 15 : A crucial constitutional package is set to be introduced by the current government, and all eyes are on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as both the ruling coalition and the Opposition try to secure his support in parliament, Geo News reported.

Fazl has held multiple important meetings with both the ruling coalition as well as the Opposition as the former tries to achieve the magic number required to pass a constitutional amendment with the latter attempting to counter it.

The proposed constitutional package has sparked speculation about a possible extension of the Chief Justice of Pakistan's tenure, who is set to retire in October this year and changes to the judicial procedure, as per Geo News.

The government has been tight-lipped on the proposed amendments to the Constitution but clarified that the package will not be person-specific and would give the authorities ingress in the judicial procedure.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the JUI-F chief to seek his support for the constitutional amendment wherein the latter sought a draft of the amendment to consult with his party leaders before making a decision.

Separately, Fazl also held meetings with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who was accompanied by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Aijaz Jakhrani, whereas the JUI-F delegation included Aslam Ghori, Kamran Murtaza and Mohammad Usman Badini.

Later on, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also met with the Maulana the meeting was attended by Bilawal and Maulana Asad Mahmood.

Earlier, a delegation led by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar also held a session at Maulana's residence with the meeting also attended by Naqvi, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the publication reported.

Speaking on Fazl's high-stakes interactions, JUI-F's Murtaza said that there have been some suggestions from the government which will be discussed with the party leaders.

"All parties including the PTI should be taken into confidence on constitutional amendment," he said, adding that the party would consider suggestions that it deems to be good.

Furthermore, Fazl also met a PTI delegation comprising Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, Senator Shibli Faraz and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser.

The PTI delegation, however, left without talking to the media persons after the conclusion of the meeting with the JUI-F chief.

