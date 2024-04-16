Pak floods: Death toll rose to 39, with 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; urban flood emergency imposed in Quetta

Quetta [Pakistan], April 16 : As the heavy rains continue to lash several provinces of Pakistan, the death toll rose to 39, with 21 alone in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the Balochistan government has imposed an "urban flood emergency" in Quetta, Dawn reported.

The heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms have lashed several parts of the country in the past few days, resulting in a total of 39 deaths, out of which 12 occurred on Sunday: six in KP, four in Punjab and two in Balochistan, officials said.

Heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides continued to wreak havoc in the northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

According to a KP Disaster Management Authority report issued on Monday night, the death toll since April 12 rose to 21 with 13 more deaths six men, two women and five children. Meanwhile, the total number of injured rose to 32.

The report noted that Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Shangla, Swat, Malakand and Bajaur districts were among those affected by the rainfall and flooding.

According to Dawn, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he had directed the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to coordinate with all the provinces during these situations.

While addressing a high-level meeting on power projects, he expressed his condolences for the loss of lives, reported Dawn.

He further urged the NDMA and its provincial counterparts to work together to ensure that basic relief supplies reached the places in need.

According to a flooding report issued by the Peshawar Irrigation Department's Flood Cell, the Panjkora River at Dir was witnessing a high-level flow of 64,028 cusecs.

Similarly, Swat River saw a high-level flow at Khwazakhela and Munda Headworks of 52,291 and 96,000 cusecs, respectively.

"Medium" flow was reported in Kabul River at Nowshera while "normal" flow was recorded at the Shah Alam, Naguman and Jindi rivers.

Swat's Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Shafiq Gul, said a house collapse at Matta Swat resulted in over 40 cattle perishing. However, no human losses were reported in the incident.

Heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms resulted in main and link roads being blocked, paralysing life across the province.

According to the National Highway Authority (NHA), the Karakoram Highway was open for all sorts of traffic.

However, tourists travelling to Swat, Kalam and Kumrat were stranded at multiple locations as the Kalam road was blocked at various points due to landslides.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif said the KKH was blocked at Pattan after a landslide, leaving vehicles stuck on both sides.

Additionally, he noted that the Bisham-Swat road faced multiple blockages in Shangla.

Ahmad Ali, a tourist from Abbottabad, told Dawn that he was stranded along with others in the Thal area of Kumrat in Upper Dir. Ali recounted being marooned since Monday morning as the road leading to Kumrat collapsed due to landslides, leaving them without access to essentials such as food and water.

Expressing disappointment at the lack of government intervention, Ali urged authorities to facilitate the rescue of those stuck in the area, citing the looming threat of further landslides.

