Online Blackout in Pakistan: Govt Hints at Suspending Internet Services on February 8 Polling Day

Islamabad, Februry 6: Pakistan Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz on Tuesday said that the government is considering to suspend the internet services on February 8 only if it gets a request from a district or province in view of the security situation, media reports said.

"So far, there has been no decision made regarding the suspension of internet services at any place," said the minister during a presser in Islamabad alongside caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi. A day earlier, Solangi turned down the possibility of an internet shutdown on February 8, saying that local administrations have the authority to decide on an internet shutdown in light of the law and order situation.

However, he stressed that no such situation has so far been reported, Geo News reported. On Sunday, caretaker Baluchistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai announced that the internet service will remain temporarily restricted in the sensitive polling booths in the province on election day.

Ejaz, while talking about the law and order situation today, said that the government was making efforts to hold peaceful elections without any loss of lives. The Interior Minister said that the government will provide security in three layers. "The commandos will be deployed in Baluchistan to respond in the shortest possible time," he said, Geo News reported.

