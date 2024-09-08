Pak: Imran Khan accepts party's Secy General Omar Ayub's resignation

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 : Opposition leader in Pakistan's National Assembly, Omar Ayub said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan accepted his resignation as the party's secretary general, which he tendered for the second time, Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported.

Omar Ayub said that he requested Senator Shibli Faraz to convey his resignation as Secretary General of the party during his meeting with Imran Khan on Thursday.

In a post on X, he said, "I had requested Senator Shibli Faraz sahib Opposition Leader Senate and Chief of Staff to convey my resignation as Secretary General PTI during his meeting with... Imran Khan sahib on Thursday 5th September, 2024. I am most grateful and indebted to...Imran Khan sahib that he has accepted my resignation letter dated 4th September 2024. I had earlier resigned on 22nd June 2024, but it was not accepted. Holding the offices of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Secretary General PTI, pursuing my legal battles and looking after the issues of the constituency I represent in the National Assembly are all taken together a tremendous workload. I will continue to work as a worker of PTI..."

"Let us all strive to make the Jalsa of 8th September 2024 at Sanjrani Islamabad a resounding success inshallah. Wishing the new Secretary General all the best. I will work closely and tirelessly with the new Secretary General...", Omar Ayub said.

Earlier on July 7, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected the resignation of Omar Ayub Khan. It said that Omar Ayub will continue serving on the post in line with instructions given by PTI founder Imran Khan.

In June, Omar Ayub stepped down as the secretary-general of PTI "to focus" on his role as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan. However, PTI's core committee and parliamentary party opposed his step, asking him to withdraw his decision to step down from the party's coveted post.

